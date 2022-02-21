news, latest-news,

BALLARAT Miner Sam Short has been given another shot at the NBL, picked up by the New Zealand Breakers as a top--up player for the remainder of the season. Short, who spent last season with Melbourne United - picking up a championship ring along the way - will join the Breakers for the final weeks of the season. He is the second Miners player to join the Breakers with New Zealand guard Everard Bartlett having also played for his country's NBL club. It's hard to gauge what Short would have made of his new side after he watched on from the sidelines on Sunday afternoon. The Breakers went down by 35 points, 108-73, to Short's old team Melbourne United at John Cain Arena and have slumped to a 4-10 record with just four matches remaining in the season. Short spent three seasons with United, averaging just over four minutes a game in his final year in which the club won the championship. The Breakers don't play again until next Tuesday when they face the Illawarra Hawks in Hobart on March 1, giving Short plenty plenty of time to train and get to know his teammates as they look to finish off the season in strong form. Short is one of handful of Miners players including WIlliam Hickey, Matt Kenyon and Jock Perry who have made their way onto NBL lists this season, while Alicia Froling was also picked up to play in the WNBL. Kenyon has in recent matches found his rhythm at the level, averaging over 16 minutes a game with two top scores of nine points. Hickey, who is with the powerful United line-up has only managed to get onto the court four times this season, while 216cm Perry is another to have had limited game time season at the Tasmanian JackJumpers. Froling has played 10 games for the Canberra Capitals, averaging 14 minutes per game.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/74697041-5c80-496b-a802-617a1c36591c.jpg/r0_126_4317_2565_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg