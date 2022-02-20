Sheep on road after livestock truck rolls in Mount Rowan

news, latest-news,

UPDATED, 1.15pm: Emergency services responded to a sheep truck rollover in Mount Rowan on Sunday, with sheep loose on the road. The rollover happened on the Midland Highway near the roundabout at the Western Freeway exit and entrance about 11.45am. Victoria Police media said it was understood the truck was travelling southbound when it lost control and rolled onto its side. The truck damaged street signs and side barriers. See The Courier's photos from the scene below. Paramedics, police, firefighters and tow trucks attended the scene, with traffic banked up on the Midland Highway. The driver of the truck, a 26-year-old Cardigan Lakes man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Ambulance Victoria media said the man suffered a head injury and was taken to Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition. A large flock of sheep was seen loose on the road with some expected to be deceased lying behind the side of the truck. The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and investigations are ongoing, Victoria Police media said. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/a7e4a7e9-9b59-4135-b104-3968f0eaadfe.JPG/r0_153_3009_1853_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg