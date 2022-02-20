news, latest-news,

The Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute's biggest fundraiser of the year took over Ballarat on Sunday morning, with hundreds participating in rides and walks as part of the Ballarat Cycle Classic. The day started with the Spud100 ride, with groups of riders and walkers taking to Lake Wendouree and the wider city for events from 160 kilometres to six kilometres. The weekend kicked off on Saturday morning with the new Gravel Grind event. As of Sunday morning, $210,000 of FECRI's goal of $250,000 had been raised, with all proceeds going towards cancer research. See The Courier photographer Lachlan Bence's gallery of photos from the Cycle Classic below. Fiona's mother, Gail Elsey, said it was great for the event to get back to normality and fundraising looked strong so far. "We're hoping for an increase from last year, fingers crossed, but it's looking very promising at the moment," she said. "I think it's great and I'm very grateful because there's a lot of people out there battling cancer and treatments will improve with research. "To me, this day is very important because it is vital to have the funding because we have very good researchers at the Institute. The money raised today will support their work, which is really important going forward." Ms Elsey said the event, and the institute, had grown significantly over the years. "There are a lot more events, there are a lot more people participating and we're getting a lot of people from out of town now that are aware of it, they're coming along and supporting it too," she said. "It is one of the major events for the Institute and it's really important for that to continue." Many of those who participated in the event have been personally touched by cancer. Furios, a team from Anglesea, has been participating in the Ballarat Cycle Classic and other fundraising rides for more than 15 years after two members lost their daughter to cancer. Furios member Paul Paridaen said the team continued to ride in honour of her. "We do it for their daughter, who died of cancer and she was treated here in the hospital. We've done it now for 17 years and it's a worthwhile cause," he said. "We started out as Furios, which is a cafe in Anglesea where we come from, and he more or less set up the group and we found the club in 2005 and we've been supporting causes ever since. "We've done this one and the Murray to Moyne and the Around the Bay and several fundraisers." Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/10a6ac54-3c2d-4f79-a589-3369e84f0368.jpg/r0_152_4158_2501_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg