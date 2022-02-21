news, latest-news,

Ballarat has taken an important step towards normality, with a big weekend of events across the city as COVID numbers continue to fall. The weekend kicked off with the Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute's Ballarat Cycle Classic, with the inaugural Gravel Grind through the Creswick State Forest on Saturday, followed by the traditional program on Sunday. The annual fundraiser was supported by the Ballarat Beer Festival and Funk'N'Fest, which took place at North Gardens on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, with thousands attending the two events. READ MORE: The strong showing at all the weekend's events marked what appears to be a return in confidence after the spread of the Omicron variant caused some to be more cautious when leaving the house to start the year. Since Thursday, when 265 cases were reported, the number of new cases in Ballarat almost halved, with 131 reported in the 24 hours to midnight Saturday. The number of active cases has also started to fall after peaking last week, with 1287 active cases across Ballarat as of Sunday. Statewide numbers have also started to trend in the right direction, with hospitalisation numbers on a steady decline. On Sunday, 358 people were in hospital due to the virus, which is a massive turnaround from the 1206 people that were hospitalised a month earlier. Professor George Kannourakis from FECRI said while the Cycle Classic had a strong turnout, numbers still might have been affected by COVID. "Especially since we've been hit with a wave of COVID infections, the last few months has really hit a large number of the population. I think what's happened is a lot of people would have come but they were recovering from COVID and just taking it easy. I think by next year, we should have much bigger numbers," he said. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/4d62e806-68da-4cac-825d-8c36d5c6bc07.jpg/r0_820_2000_1950_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg