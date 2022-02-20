news, latest-news,

A big weekend of events in Ballarat was capped off with the very first Funk'N'Fest at North Gardens on Sunday afternoon. The new music festival featured some of the country's best funk, soul and RnB artists for a relaxing day out following Saturday's Ballarat Beer Festival. The festival was headlined by soul singer Kylie Auldist and also featured Women of Soul, Mayfield, Lake Minnetonka and the Moreland City Soul Revue. Speaking to The Courier during the event, festival director Ric Dexter said the inaugural event had been 'absolutely fantastic'. "A few hundred people here, lots of kids running around and it's a very cool vibe," he said. "The bands are loving the opportunity and I've never seen crowds get up and dance so early in the day, so something's working." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/f822ade0-d6c0-4ac7-9b85-d37f558b0bf6.jpg/r0_231_4553_2803_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg