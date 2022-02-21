Bolts keep it perfect in penultimate round

news, latest-news,

THE Ballarat Bolts remain unbeaten in the North West A one day competition with a stylish home win against one of their biggest competitions for the premiership Melbourne University. It was the bowlers who did most of the damage, keeping the visitors in check throughout the innings restricting Melbourne University to 7-99 from its 36 overs. The wickets were shared by Lillee Barendsen, who finished with 2-2 off her three overs, Ella Jeffrey 2-7 and Nicole Edwards 2-12 who kept their opponents from getting away after the openers had put on 44 for the first wicket. If the Bolts had have lost a few wickets early, it might have made for a tricky chase, but as has been the case all season, the top order did exactly what was required. Barendson and Imogen O'Brien continued their outstanding season, partnering for a 51-run opening stand. Barendson top scoring on 38 while O'Brien played the anchor role, making 24, but wasn't dismissed until there were just 10 runs needed for the win. Emily McNeight then finished off the win with an unbeaten 16 as the Bolts made the runs in just 24 overs. An unbeaten 40 from Jasmine Walton led the B Grade team to a strong win over Coburg. Chasing 131 for the win, like the A Grade, the squad lost just three wickets in the chase, picking up the runs required in with 14 balls remaining. The C Grade had a bye. The Bolts A Grade meets Craigeburn next next weekend in the final home-and-away match of the season while the B Grade plays host to Essendon.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/6c6d766e-d2ad-40c4-9f7a-19efd8010412.jpg/r0_126_5472_3218_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg