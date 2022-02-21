news, latest-news,

Four staff members were injured during an incident at a Mount Clear school last Friday, police say. Police were called to Damascus College in Mount Clear after reports "a student was having an episode and behaving aggressively" about 8.30am. There were reports of multiple police units descending on the school. Officers spoke with the student, who was reportedly distressed. Police said four staff members sustained minor injuries as they tried to subdue the student and an ambulance was called to the school. Two women - one aged in her 60s and another aged in her 40s - were taken to Ballarat Base Hospital in stable conditions, while the teenage student was also transported to hospital in a stable condition. Buninyong police officers will investigate the incident. The Courier has contacted the college and is awaiting a response.

