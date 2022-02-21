news, latest-news,

A Mount Clear school has spoken out about an incident on Friday in which four staff members were injured. Police were called to Damascus College in Mount Clear after reports "a student was having an episode and behaving aggressively" about 8.30am. There were reports of multiple police units descending on the school. Officers spoke with the student, who was reportedly distressed. Police said four staff members sustained minor injuries as they tried to subdue the student and an ambulance was called to the school. Two women - one aged in her 60s and another aged in her 40s - were taken to Ballarat Base Hospital in stable conditions, while the teenage student was also transported to hospital in a stable condition. Damascus College's Interim Principal, Christopher Grant, said the emergency service response supported everyone involved and enabled the school day to proceed. "Every person at the school has a right to feel safe, be supported, and to learn. These principles have and will continue to guide the College's response," he said. "We will continue to provide ongoing support to all persons affected, and in line with our tradition, our priority remains the safety and wellbeing of all within our community." He added that the two staff members and the student who were taken to hospital were released on Friday. Buninyong police officers will investigate the incident, while Worksafe has also confirmed it is making enquiries.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hayley.elg/27347e19-931b-4771-a02a-f258b8a2f9d4.jpg/r2_267_5223_3217_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg