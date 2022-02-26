Cafs takes support services to school sites to break down barriers for families

news, latest-news,

School staff see the tip of the iceberg of issues children can experience at home, whether it be empty lunch boxes or poor attendance, and can play a key role in linking families to support. This is the concept behind a Cafs (Child and Family Services Ballarat) pilot program rolling out in schools across the region to increase vulnerable families' accessibility to support services. Cafs family and community engagement practitioner Olivia Clarke is working with Woady Yaloak Primary School, Ballarat Specialist School and Miners Rest Primary School for the Cafs Co-Location Project. Ms Clarke is providing support to families within the safety of the school community and upskilling school staff to better provide information, make referrals and organise family consults. Cafs family and disability case management team leader Rebecca Pilven said Cafs had long supported many families whose issues could have been prevented with earlier assistance. "The demand (for support services) is so high. We are seeing a lot of really complex high risk families coming through for services a long time after support would have been beneficial," she said. This is where the vision for the early intervention program at schools was born. "Schools are a great way to connect with families with young children and school staff are in a position to identity need as well," Ms Pilven said. "Teachers make a lot of reports to child protection, they see these kids every day and see the early signs, things the services might not pick up on. "They see kids coming without lunch, clothes might not be clean, they might be coming late or not at all, behaviors, these can all be signs of other things at home." Ms Clarke and other members of the Cafs team can provide support with parenting and infant and child emotional, social and physical development. Other areas revolve around family violence issues, financial difficulties and drug and alcohol issues. Ms Pilven said early intervention allowed families to deal with issues while they were relatively 'small' before reaching crisis point such as eviction into homelessness or child protection involvement. "It is better for the children and families if we can provide support and resolve issues earlier on," she said. "Sometimes we see families where things have been going on for years and at that point there is so much trauma." Woady Yaloak Primary School assistant principal Stephen Cox said the program had better connected families to services and fast-tracked support processes. "It also gives the teachers another resource to access when required," he said. "If a parent came in and said I am struggling or I need financial help, they say 'I will contact Olivia and see if she can help you' rather than send them on a wild goose chase. "It exposes families to the services that are available. Some families might not know there is separation advice, financial support and family services. Some of them might not even know that Cafs exists. "I hope it is an ongoing co-location program and it expands into other schools. We are fortunate we are involved now but we would love to see other schools be given the opportunity." Ballarat Specialist School acting principal Sam Sheppard said having Cafs on site at the school strengthened their relationship. "A benefit is that our families are familiar with our facility. It breaks down one of the possible barriers to families accessing support when it's needed," he said. "It's a program that I hope will be sustainable moving forward." The Cafs team targeted schools in smaller communities like Creswick and Clunes to start the program, areas where there is a lack of service resources direct to the school community. Delacombe Primary School has also been involved in the program. Ms Pilven said the program had strengthened Cafs' relationship with the schools "Even though we are not directly in Delacombe or Creswick (schools) anymore that relationship is there, they call us if they have a family they want support with and they know more about the system," she said. Staff work with each school for two terms. Cafs is looking to identify more schools to participate in the term three and four program. Ms Pilven said Cafs would love to continue and expand the program and grow its work in the early intervention space. The program is currently not funded, but Ms Pilven said the need was 'absolutely' there. Creswick Primary School leading teacher/ well-being coordinator Ingrid Humm said she would love to see the program funded to have a Cafs staff member regularly visit the school. She said this was particularly important for areas like Creswick where it could be challenging for parents to travel into Ballarat. "Having that immediate response and support at the school regularly here made the service far more accessible to our families," she said. "It is an essential service that should be at all of the schools, especially those on the outskirts of Ballarat that don't have these services." Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

