Head of the Lake 2022 | Phoenix P-12 Community College

FROM little things, big things grow and this weekend's Head of the Lake is a great opportunity to see just how far Phoenix P-12 Community College has come in the past year. The school's rowing program is growing by the day and this year the girls crew is confident of putting on great show in the open senior division. Head of Rowing Perri Fenton said while COVID had impacted numbers in small ways this year, the crew had come along leaps and bounds under the tutelage of Simon O'Brien. "We started to get fairly big, but COVID has pushed us back down a little bit, but we're definitely on the growth again," she said. "We've got a lot of interest in our junior levels coming up, we are organising more boats to come into the shed and get our girls out on the water, hopefully we'll be able to get a few more of the males interested for next season." Captain of the boars Isla Edyvane said there was a great excitement around the school's rowing program. "We've got a great mix of year 10, 11 and 12s and we've really gelled together," she said. "I've been rowing for a few years now and I've seen the culture grow within our rowing community and it's allowed me to make better friends with the teachers and everyone involved in the rowing program, it's a good community sport." Fenton said despite some interruptions, the crews across the whole school had been outstanding. "This year we've been particularly careful about our squads and where they train and how important it is for them to stay together," she said. "The girls are doing a really good job, they are a new crew, so we've trained them a little bit longer, we've had a great coach in Simon O'Brien who's been teaching them a lot of skills, so fingers crossed we get up on the day." Edyvane said the return of supporters and spit crews on the bank would give added motivation. "It's something to look forward to especially because so much has been cancelled," she said. "It's great that Head of the Lake has happened in the past couple of years, even in a limited capacity but it should be nice to have support again. "I think it was just police patrolling the lake last year, it'll be good to have cheering at the end rather than the one or two voices from our coaches at the end. "I'm really excited for this years race! We've been training so hard with some awesome coaches so can't wait to make the Phoenix community Proud "I'm really nerve-cited: that means I'm nervous but excited." "I'm very excited for the opportunity. I'm the only one in my family to row in Head of the Lake, so it's a bit of a proud moment. "I'm excited to have the best view in the house."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/164b3110-3551-4d57-b0f0-0493e7060a47.jpg/r0_301_4032_2579_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg