Man "insistently" tracked ex-partner's movements

A man who stalked his ex-partner and tracked her movements with electronic devices will be assessed for a community corrections order. The man, who The Courier cannot name for legal reasons, had originally been charged with more than 30 offences but half were struck out on Monday. He pleaded guilty to the ten which remained. Police lawyer Jenna Bridges told the court the accused and the victim had been married for 20 years and shared custody of two children. In March 2021 the accused and the victim had gone away for a family trip but the court heard this trip became the catalyst for the relationship to break down when the accused developed the belief the victim had been flirting with a shop assistant. The couple separated in August 2021 and the following month the victim had been cleaning out tubs in the shed where she found a pamphlet for a tracking device, with an internet search confirming it was made for a car. The following day the accused removed the device from under the steering wheel of her car, the court was told, and the victim realised it had been there "for some time". Ms Bridges said the victim had recalled going to places at which the accused had later found her and she previously did not know how he had done so. The victim was taking her son to the Grampians when she saw the accused approaching her vehicle from behind at speed. When she pulled over and asked how he had found her, he said she had driven past him and so he had followed her. He accused her of having an affair but turned around and drove back towards Ballarat when she told him to do so. In the weeks afterward the accused persistently breached an intervention order granted in October through calls and text messages, the court heard . On November 12, 2021 the victim attended the police station and provided a statement to police detailing a string of incidents. Ms Bridges said the accused attended the victim's house in November and removed roof tiles before installing a wifi camera in the ducted heating vent in the master bedroom. In was not until late November, when the victim had been drinking a coffee in bed, when some insulation fell from the vent. She noted an "unusual sound" was coming from it and then noticed a black object in the vent, before contacting police who removed the device. The accused was interviewed and said the camera only recorded audio. On November 23 police executed a search warrant at the accused's address and found three GPS vehicle trackers, USB sticks, iphones, cameras, a number of rifle bullets and a zip lock bag containing methamphetamine. He was transported to the police station where he was interviewed, with the court hearing that during the interview he had shown a "concerning" persistent perception that the victim was having an affair and he was "insistent" in finding evidence to show their children to repair their relationship in years to come. On December 2 a technician attended the victim's house and found a tracking device on her car, which was seized and photographed. In mid-December another search warrant was conducted at the accused's house where more USB sticks and hard drives were found, along with a set up knuckle dusters. He was arrested and made admissions to contacting the victim in contravention of the order, but did not comment on the other alleged offences. Defence lawyer Allan Mcmonnies said his client had been in custody for 69 days and sought a deferred sentence so his client could undergo treatment. "One of the critical things is to address this persistent behaviour," he said, submitting his client could engage with a behaviour change program. "The prison system will not give him the treatment I say he needs to have ongoing. He's already had a stint in custody and he needs to be monitored to ensure he doesn't come back." The court heard the accused had no prior convictions. But Magistrate Strattman said the offending must be dealt with "severely" to deter him and others from similar offending. "What I've heard about is a persistent active process of monitoring and stalking someone with whom he had an intimate relationship to the extent where trackers were put on her car, cameras and audio recording devices in the ceiling of her bedroom and insistent contact all for the reason he wanted to be able to use this material to reconnect with his children. "There are no allegations of any physical violence and I note that but this is a surveillance case - over a period of months she has had her life monitored without a break as far as I can see. "Whilst there are no allegations of physical violence, family violence does not depend on physicality for its gravity. This conduct can be extremely disturbing to a person who discovers it at a later stage." He ordered the accused be assessed for a community corrections order.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hayley.elg/5dd74521-a58f-48ff-9b14-bf6a092ed6d1.jpg/r2_0_1122_633_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg