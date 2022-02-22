news, latest-news,

Lawrence's quest for an unlikely finals appearance was helped by a win and a Ballarat loss at the weekend. Heading into the round 17 points behind Ballarat on the Creswick and District Community Bank senior Mixed Pennant A Grade ladder, Lawrence needed results to go its way to make a dint in the deficit. READ MORE SPORT: It got just that, too strong for Bacchus Marsh 5-62 to 4-45. With Ballarat losing to Smeaton (second) 3-54 to 6-67, the deficit is now at 12 points. The results make for an interesting upcoming round 14 fixture, with Lawrence and Ballarat facing off. Lawrence need results to go its way in the two weeks that will follow, however, a win over Ballarat this weekend lifts its finals chances. Creswick (third) handed Mt Prospect (first) its third loss of the season 5-56 to 4-53. The result pushes Creswick further away from Ballarat in fourth and keeps it within a fighting chance of climbing to second or first in the coming weeks. The result means that Smeaton has drawn level with Mt Prospect in first on 112 points. St Augustines rounded out the round's winners, too good for Miners Rest 5-58 to 4-52. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

