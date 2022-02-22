news, latest-news,

A former Ballarat man who had been accused of murdering his colleague at a mine site has had his charge downgraded to manslaughter. Troy Adam Hausler, 32, had been due to stand trial in the Supreme Court accused of murdering Tobias Richter, 40, at a mine in Western Australia. However, the murder charge was dropped at the start of the trial this week. The court heard on Monday that the prosecution was dropping the murder charge and that Hausler would plead guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter when the case returned to court next month. Speaking outside the West Australian Supreme Court, the victim's family told media they were not aware the charges were going to be dropped. Mr Richter's sister Vanessa said she and her parents were not consulted about the plea deal and had been "blindsided" by the development. "We are devastated. My family is broken, absolutely broken," the ABC reported. In a statement issued to The Courier, the Office of WA's Director of Public Prosecutions admitted there had been "a regrettable oversight" in its communications with the Richter family. A spokesperson said the ODPP valued the views of victims of crime, their families and their next of kin, and consulted with them at various stages of a prosecution. "This includes when a decision is made to indict on an alternative charge, to accept a plea offer, or to discontinue a charge," the statement read. The spokesperson said Mr Richter's family had engaged in consultations with the department in October 2021 and they had made their views known. But they said the department was required to make all decisions based "strictly on the available evidence, the prospects of conviction and the public interest". "Following a case review in early 2022, it became apparent that there were no reasonable prospects of conviction on the charge of murder and that the prosecution would only be able to prove manslaughter, even if it could overcome the defence of insanity. As such, it would have been inappropriate to proceed on the charge of murder." However, they said that due to a "regrettable misunderstanding" the family had not been consulted prior to the acceptance of the plea offer in the case. "While in this case the family's views could not overcome the absence of sufficient evidence, they were entitled to be heard prior to the decision being made," the statement continued. "The DPP appreciates that the frustration and anger which Mr Richter's family feel as a result of the decision, its timing and the most regrettable oversight in the ODPP's communication with the family. "Upon the family's request for a review of the decision, the DPP personally met with the family, during which she apologised to Mr Richter's family and took responsibility for the lack of proper communication. "However, as explained in the course of that meeting and a prior conversation, the decision was made after a critical evaluation of the evidence, and having regard to the prospects of conviction. "The DPP again express her condolences to the Richter family. However, the decision was the only appropriate one in the circumstances, and was made in the interests of justice." Hausler will return to court in March where he will plead guilty to manslaughter. It is also expected that he will be sentenced on this day. He remains in custody.

