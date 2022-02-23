news, latest-news,

ONE look around the Loreto College boat shed and you have a sense of legacy and excellence. A school steeped in rowing tradition, Loreto is once again right in the mix for this year's Head of the Lake title, with a total of 16 crews set to take to the blue waters of Lake Wendouree on Sunday. A grand rowing history will add a new chapter this weekend and the long-term future looks bright. Head of rowing Taylah Blake said had been incredibly impressed with this year's rowing squads. "We have have five junior crews, five intermediate crews and six senior crews which is fantastic to see," she said. "The interest and engagement in rowing at Loreto has just been fantastic to see particularly given the transition to quad sculls we have been rowing in has been a great experience for everyone involved." Open Girls crew co-captain Zarli Clark said she was excited to see what her crew could do in what looks a race of powerful athletes with record times a big chance to fall if conditions are favourable. "I'm really proud of this crew," she said. "We have some younger girls in the crew as well as some top ages, it's worked together well to make sure we're rowing together well to do the best we can. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE "We've had a few challenges with COVID and having people out all the time, but we've been really resilient, but it's not just the senior squad, the whole year levels, be it junior and senior squads, have been resilient in the way they train and keep going to get the best possible results. "We did a lot of online rowing which really helped individually in getting a positive mindset about how you row and figure out what is best for you. I'm really proud of this crew. We have some younger girls in the crew as well as some top age, it's worked together well to make sure we're rowing together well to do the best we can. Open Girls crew coach Stefanie Seeary said the squad that adapts best to the past year of lockdowns and separate training would come out on top "They are shaping up really lovely, they are five very talented and driven young women, so I'm very excited to see what they can do on Sunday," she said. "We've been very adaptable, the girls have been very resilient as every other school on the lake has had to be. It's been a lesson for all of us, so we'll just have to see how it pans out. "You can't go past the connection they have with one another, it's all well and good to create a fast crew, but when you know you've got a crew that will go to any lengths for each other, that's when you know you've hit the magic." Blake said the work put in by all the school's crews couldn't be understated. "The girls have been putting in an amazing amount of work across the past six months, preparing for a very long time in lockdown," she said "Now they are back out on the water doing a lot of mixed land and water training. They have been improving each week. "It definitely hasn't been without challenge, but the girls have been incredibly great at staying connected remotely and training together, even when they've been apart. We're quite blessed that it is already a factor with the summer training program, so they've had a bit of practice with that. "We are up against some really tough competition, Ballarat rowing is exceptional this year and the girls have been working on getting fitter and faster every race and they are definitely doing that, we've been incredibly impressed with the results." "I am so incredibly proud of how our club has progressed this season and I can't wait to see how the results turn out on Sunday." "The energy and culture we have created within the whole squad is incredible. I am super excited for the Sunday, we are ready!" "All the girls have put in so much hard work and training this season and I can't wait for us to show off what we can do this Sunday." "The best feeling is knowing how much spirit Loreto has and the family that we have created this season. Bring on Sunday!" "With a lot of COVID challenges this year, we are so proud of the resilience our whole Loreto squad has shown and we are so excited to see what we can achieve on Sunday."

