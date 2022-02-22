news, latest-news,

A further eight gold medals at the weekend's Victorian Track and Field Championships have set Ballarat clubs up for another successful weekend in week two of the event. Eureka Athletic Club member Daisy Sudholz prevailed in the women's under-17 1500 metres in a time of 4.24.78. READ MORE SPORT: Club teammate Alyssa Benbow took home two gold medals. She saluted in the women's under-16 hammer and shot put, throwing for 43.59 metres and 13.89 metres respectively. Ballarat Harriers Athletics Club's Armani Anderson claimed the women's under-16 100-metre event in a time of 12.28 seconds. Fellow Harrier Grace Kelly prevailed in the same race but in the women's under-17 age group in 12.40 seconds. Lucy Fraser rounded out the gold medals for the Harriers, claiming the women's under-15 high jump with a jump of 1.55 metres. Wendouree Athletic Club's Zac Grainger prevailed in the men's under-17 2000-metre steeplechase in a time of 6.21.79. Ballarat YCW's Riley Shillito saluted in the same event but in the men's under-15 age group in a time of 6.57.58. The focus now shifts to the second weekend of the event, with a host of Ballarat athletes competing for more success across Friday and Saturday at Lakeside Stadium. Mackayla Culvenor will aim for gold in the women's under-15 and under-16 long jump on Friday night from 6pm. Culvenor is the current Ballarat Regional Athletic Centre record holder and a gold medal fancy. Saturday is jam packed with Ballarat athletes. Kelly Ruddick and Jemma Peart kick-off the day in the women's open 5000-metre walk at 9:30am. The last time Ruddick competed she broke the world masters record in the 45 and over category. Madison Wright will look to back up her high jump gold with another win, but this time in the women's under-18 long jump at 10am. Ben Locke will aim for Ballarat's first discus gold medal at the event in the men's under-18 age group at 10am. Alyssa Benbow will be in search of another two gold medals from the competition. She will be competing in the women's under-16 javelin (10:15am) and the under-16 discus (4:30pm). Daisy Sudholz looms as a strong chance for a second gold medal in the women's under-17 3000 metres from 11:35am. Cooper Sherman, fresh from breaking the Ballarat all-comers 200-metre record earlier this season, will look to win gold in the men's under-20 200 metres at 6:10pm. Grace Kelly, who won gold in the women's under-17 100 metres during the first weekend of the competition, will challenge for the 200-metre crown at 6:35pm. Armani Anderson rounds out the Ballarat athletes competing on Saturday. She will look for a second gold medal, this time in the women's under-16 200 metres from 6:45pm. All the action begins at 5:45pm on Friday night. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123124004/c33d62fc-7e64-44f7-8a79-80f418ccf647.jpg/r0_83_4082_2389_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg