Bungaree-Creswick Road bridge works begin, road to remain closed

Bridge repair works will close part of the Bungaree-Creswick Road for at least four weeks. The bridge, near the Creswick-Dean Road, is about 16 kilometres from Bungaree and 5km from Creswick, according to the Department of Transport - the bridge was damaged in recent storm and flood events, with a stretch between Slaty Creek Road and the Creswick-Dean Road intersection closed since. Detours on the Midland Highway and Ballarat-Daylesford Road through Newlyn are encouraged. "For safety reasons, no vehicles - including emergency services - will be able to pass through this section while works are underway," a department update states. IN THE NEWS "Motorists will be advised when works are completed and the road is re-opened. "The Department of Transport thanks motorists for their patience during these important works."

