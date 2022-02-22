news, latest-news,

THE name Wishart is legendary in the NRL, but up-and-coming Melbourne Storm full-back Tyran Wishart is determined to forge a name for himself. The son of St George Illawarra Dragons great Rod Wishart hopes a trial match this Sunday in Ballarat against the Newcastle Knights will allow him to show to his coaches that he is ready for first grade. Having spent much of his formative years following his fathers footsteps at the Dragons, Wishart last season joined the Melbourne Storm. "I started last year in the NSW Cup squad for the Dragons and played rounds 1-7 there and got an ankle injury and while I was injured I got a call from the Storm. we met up and went from there and I was able to join from there," he said. "I was struggling to get a spot at the Dragons at home and then when the call came I was immediately struck by the professionalism, the way the staff and the coaches nurture the players. When I came and met up with them I could tell it was a special club and wanted to join them straight away." Wishart said his father was thrilled he was given a chance. "My old man's last game was actually against the Storm in the 1999 grand final," he said. "But he was stoked. As a father you want best for your kids, he was all for it all the way." The Storm went down in the opening trial game against the New Zealand Warriors last week and will use Sunday's final hit-out as a full dress rehearsal for round one. Wishart said his goal was to put his best foot forward in a hope of being able to break into the formidable line-up. "My goal is to play first grade, that's what we're all here for," he said. "I just want to play as much as I can, hopefully, cement a spot, whether that's on the bench or wherever. "I grew up playing mainly halfback or five-eighth, also when I was younger I played a whole lot of full-back, that's the position where I most naturally play, but I'm learning different positions so if there is an opportunity, I'm ready to take it. General admission prices for the Ballarat clash on Sunday evening for non-members is $15 for adults and $5 for juniors and are available from Ticketmaster.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/0e98173f-f48f-494d-84ae-39a51e8b2c96.jpeg/r0_14_4147_2357_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg