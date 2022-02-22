news, latest-news,

UPDATE 3.30pm: Police have reopened outbound lanes on the Western Freeway between the M80 Ring Road and Robinsons Road. There is significant congestion on surrounding roads, according to the Department of Transport, as traffic detours off the freeway. However outbound lanes are now closed between Melton and Bacchus Marsh due to a separate incident involving a truck rollover near Hopetoun Park Road, with diversions along the Old Western Highway. "We suggest drivers exit early, at Ferris Road or Coburns Road, to avoid the worst of the congestion," the department said in a statement. "This closure is under Victoria Police control and will only re-open when investigations are complete and it's safe to do so. Crews are also responding to another incident just east of Pykes Creek on the eastbound side of Western Freeway. PREVIOUSLY: Heads up if you're heading to Melbourne tonight - there'll be massive delays. Police are investigating a six-car collision on the Western Freeway near Derrimut, with firefighters working to free one person trapped, who was then taken to hospital. The out-bound lanes, heading west, are expected to be closed on the Deer Park bypass for some hours, according to the Department of Transport. In-bound lanes are expected to remain congested past the incident. "We suggest motorists detour around the closure using the Western Highway (Ballarat Road) through Deer Park to the north, or Fitzgerald Road, Boundary Road and Robinsons Road to the south," the department said in a media release. "The VicRoads signals team is adjusting traffic lights as needed to minimise congestion on surrounding roads and our Incident Response Service is assisting with traffic management." Police will reopen the freeway when safe to do so. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

