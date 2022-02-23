news, latest-news,

The population boom in Moorabool means one thing to students at Wallace and District Kindergarten - more friends to make. The rural kinder has seen an almost 30 per cent increase in enrolments this year across its four-year-old and three-year-old programs. This year there are 34 children across four separate four-year-old kinder groups, with each child attending 15 hours a week, and 22 children in the three-year-old group who attend on a Friday. And to cater for the increase, the number of staff has doubled from two to four. The COVID-driven tree-change has seen communities across Moorabool grow rapidly, with council predicting around 14,000 more people living in the shire by 2030, although growth in the western part of the shire which takes in Wallace, Bungaree and surrounding areas is forecast to be slower then the east. Pupils at the kinder come from around the surrounding district from as far as Ballan and Gordon, Bungaree, Warrenheip and areas north of the Western Highway toward Daylesford. The boom in the number of three and four-year-olds in the district is also good news for surrounding small schools including Bungaree Primary School, St Brendan's Dunnstown, St Mary's in Clarke's Hill, Gordon Primary School and St Patrick's in Gordon, and Warrenheip, who are likely to gain enrolments when the children graduate to "big school". Wallace and District Kindergarten director Wendy Parry said enrolments had grown slowly over the past few years before a big jump this year. "It's a combination of tree changers who have moved from Melbourne, and then families that are in the area," she said. "It's great for the area and will flow through to surrounding schools." In 2019 the kinder playground was redeveloped with an Indigenous theme and bush tucker garden which Ms Parry said the children loved. "We have quite a large space and through outdoor play the children learn just as many social skills, interaction, physical and friendship skills as compared to indoors," she said. IN OTHER NEWS "The beautiful playground is all established now, and the bush tucker garden has taken hold, and it's a wonderful space." Jo Geurts, chief executive of Eureka Community Kindergarten Association which administers Wallace Kindergarten, said Wallace and Ballan kinders had both had increased enrolments this year while other rural kindergartens they manage in Golden Plains, Hepburn and Pyrenees were either stable or slightly lower. "We do face savage competition from the private market in long day care services," she said. "If people are moving out here and commuting to Melbourne for work, or working remotely, many families are seeking long day care and not sessional kindergarten," she said. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

