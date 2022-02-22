ROLLING: Buninyong's Steve Falconer bowls in the match against City Oval. Picture: Lachlan Bence
ONE big upset has left three teams vying for the final sport in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday pennant finals.
Creswick's three shot win over Victoria has left the door wide open for Central Wendouree and BMS to force their way back into the top four when the final round is played.
Victoria will be disappointed to drop Tuesday's match-up with a team which was already out of finals calculations. Victoria did manage to win two rinks, but Alan Annear's 22-13 win over Alan Dennis was enough shots for Creswick to take the valuable 12 points with a 56-53 shot win.
Central Wendouree still remains in the hunt despite a second consecutive loss, this time going down to Webbcona by 18 shots. Anthony Gutteridge's one shot win over Leah McArthur was the only success for Central Wendouree which went down 63 shots to 45 overall.
BMS also finds itself still in the hunt for the top four, despite dropping 14 of the 16 points against top-side Midlands. The 65-49 win was just the tonic Midlands needed after its shock defeat in the previous round.
Buninyong's season will end next Tuesday after it also dropped 14 of the 16 points on offer in its clash with City Oval. This match was tighter throughout, Elizabeth Kierce's 24-18 win over Wayne Morgan's squad proving the difference in the six-point win for City Oval.
The clash for pride between the bottom two clubs, Clunes and Sebastopol, ended with Sebastopol claiming a hard-fought 59-53 win, with victory in two of the three rinks.
CLOSE EYE: Buninyong's Keith Chapman prepares in the clash against City Oval. Picture: Lachlan Bence
Buninyong 59 (2) def by City Oval 65 (14)
Moon Meulan, Barbara Voigt, Norman Hand, Wayne Morgan 18 def by Keneth Magrath, Cheryl Magrath, Peter Orr, Elizabeth Kierce 24, Leonie Donnelly, Stehpen Falconer, Yvonne Clark, Keith Chapman 20 def by Betty Paton, Sandra Grano, Leigh McKenize, Ian Robinson 23, Helen Slater, Joan Worth, Terry McDonald, Brian Wilcock 20 def Janine Roberts, Sally McCracken, Peter Cameron, Wayne Roberts 18
Midlands 65 (14) def BMS 49 (2)
Judith Winnell, Eric Kosloff, Lynette Lock, David Speechley 24 def Bethel Ryan, Geoff Allan, Lynette Bryce, Robert Dickinson 11, Maureen Goldsmith, Gregory Plier, Patricia Speechley, Paul Kennedy 20 def by Julia Holton, Judith Lindsay, Linda Johannsen, Michael Hampson 22, Judy Wilson, Janet Vincent, Geoffrey Jenkins, Edward Harwood 21 def Dianne Hampson, Roy Broughton, Michelle Tait, Jeff Ryan 16
IN FORM: Harold Worsley's Webbcona had a big win over Central Wendouree. Picture: Adam Trafford
Webbcona 63 (14) def Central Wendouree 45 (2)
Joy Feltham, Murray Alpen, Harold Worsley, Leah McArthur 17 def by Edward Lee, Margaret O'Meara, Marilyn Blake, Anthony Gutteridge 18, Loris Gullock, Raylene Worsley, Robert Edwards, Colin Young 26 def Sandra Middleton, Leonard Vincent, Barry Adams, Heather Hopkinson 12, Coral Crawford, Gary Johnson, Tom Clarke, Sarah Braybrook 20 def Meryl Holloway, John Stevens, Margaret Wilkinson, Ian Long 15
Creswick 56 (12) def Victoria 53 (4)
Christine Boyd, Steve Pope, Lois Hetherington, Gerry Flapper 16 def by Jill Hopper, Brenda Hughes, Richard Haddrick, John Quick 17, Sigrid Glasspool, Bernie O'Malley, Rebecca Cooper, Alan Annear 22 def Alexe Hamilton, Robert Chapman, Deb Gorin, Alan Dennis 13, Jai Chamberlain, Liz Hocking, William Hetherington, Beth Huntley 18 def by Donna Leeson, Peter Hawkins, Helene Stenning, Noel Verlindon 23
Clunes 53 (2) def by Sebastopol 59 (14)
Valerie Jackson, Terry Kinnersly, Eileen Spong, Alan Carnegie 18 def by Annette Hovey, Patricia Cole, Keith Andrews, John Hofstra 23, Susan Boland, Peter Croft, Jenny Cameron, Lindsay Tucker 19 def Nora Walters, Suzanne Cassells, John Copeman, Ian Hedger 14, Maureen Harris, Elizabeth Shields, Paul Lythgo, Mark Vorback 16 def by Lorraine Lawrence, Darren Kurzman, Carol Gallop, Joe Hayes 22
MIDLANDS +186 shots, 194 points, CITY OVAL +113, 182, WEBBCONA +88, 164, VICTORIA +93, 146, Central Wendouree +4, 139, BMS -25, 134, Buninyong -50, 125, Creswick -62, 114, Sebastopol -137, 94, Clunes -210, 68
PREPARED: City Oval's Leigh McKenzie gets ready to bowl against Buninyong. Picture: Lachlan Bence
Beaufort 78 (16) def Daylesford 43 (0), City Oval 52 (2) def by 67 (14), Sebastopol 53 (4) def by 60 (12), Central Wendouree 65 (14) def Buninyong 41 (2), Smeaton 66 (14) def Mount Xavier 53 (2)
Victoria 63 (14) def Midlands 50 (2), Invermay 71 (16) def BMS 49 (0), Linton 89 (16) def Central Wendouree 36 (0), Learmonth v City Oval (no scores entered), Daylesford 56 (14) def Sebastopol 55 (2)
City Oval 63 (14) def Ballarat East 49 (2), Midlands 44 (2) def by Buninyong 85 (14), Ballarat 67 (14) def Victoria 48 (2), Bungaree 88 (16) def Central Wendouree 45 (0), Creswick 47 (2) def by Webbcona 76 (14), Sebastopol 52 (2) def by Smeaton 63 (14), Mount Xavier 45 (2) def by Ballarat North 72 (14)
Victoria v Ballan (no scores entered), Midlands 28 (2) def by City Oval 39 (12), Beaufort 35 (1) def by Webbcona 44 (13), Buninyong 34 (12) def Linton 31 (2), Clunes 29 (0) def Beaufort 4B 40 (14)