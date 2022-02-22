news, latest-news,

ONE big upset has left three teams vying for the final sport in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday pennant finals. Creswick's three shot win over Victoria has left the door wide open for Central Wendouree and BMS to force their way back into the top four when the final round is played. Victoria will be disappointed to drop Tuesday's match-up with a team which was already out of finals calculations. Victoria did manage to win two rinks, but Alan Annear's 22-13 win over Alan Dennis was enough shots for Creswick to take the valuable 12 points with a 56-53 shot win. Central Wendouree still remains in the hunt despite a second consecutive loss, this time going down to Webbcona by 18 shots. Anthony Gutteridge's one shot win over Leah McArthur was the only success for Central Wendouree which went down 63 shots to 45 overall. BMS also finds itself still in the hunt for the top four, despite dropping 14 of the 16 points against top-side Midlands. The 65-49 win was just the tonic Midlands needed after its shock defeat in the previous round. Buninyong's season will end next Tuesday after it also dropped 14 of the 16 points on offer in its clash with City Oval. This match was tighter throughout, Elizabeth Kierce's 24-18 win over Wayne Morgan's squad proving the difference in the six-point win for City Oval. The clash for pride between the bottom two clubs, Clunes and Sebastopol, ended with Sebastopol claiming a hard-fought 59-53 win, with victory in two of the three rinks.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/e7d3e49b-7195-4edd-86dd-f0b07e38d188.jpg/r0_436_2846_2044_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg