Man fined after his Rottweiler attacks a teenage girl

A man has been ordered to pay a fine after his dog attacked a teenage girl in Linton last year. The man, who The Courier has not named as he did not receive a conviction, pleaded guilty to two charges at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. Police prosecutor, Senior Constable Steven Repac, told the court the 15-year-old girl had been out exercising in Linton when a Rottweiler dog rushed at her on January 30. The large dog had exited from an ungated property near Francis Lane before it, "without warning or provocation", attacked the girl. The dog bit her right hand, left arm, both legs and her right ankle, causing heavy bleeding, before the girl was able to flee and make her way home. She told her parents about what had happened and was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries, while she was also placed on an antibiotic drip. About 5pm on Tuesday, February 2 the girl's father went to the man's property to discuss the incident. The court heard that during the discussion the accused suggested that if he could "get a gun then he was welcome to shoot the dog". Authorities were later able to confirm that the man and his dog resided in Melbourne but regularly visited his bush block in Linton. Police were able to obtain phone records which placed the accused man at the block on the date of the attack. When he was interviewed by police the accused denied the allegations and said it was the only day he had ever let his dog off the leash and it had not left his side all day. He also told them it was "a conspiracy theory brought about because people didn't want him mining in the area". On Thursday defence lawyer Brett Melke said his client had initially denied the allegations as he did not believe his dog could have attacked the girl as he had never seen it be aggressive before. "We all know the nicest dogs can attack in the right circumstances," he told the court, adding his client was now pleading guilty. "He's very sorry this has happened and is disturbed his dog has caused the injury it did." While he said it would have been "a traumatic experience" for the victim, he said there were no serious injuries and only "superficial bites". Mr Melke told the court his client now accepted the dog must have slipped away without him noticing but that he had since taken "significant measures" by erecting a "solid enclosure" for his dog to be placed in when they visit the property. "He now keeps the dog in that enclosure if he is not supervising it and it's not on a long chain or in the caravan and it makes the situation a lot safer." Mr Melke asked the magistrate not to record a conviction given it was the only time his client had faced court for such an offence. He also submitted that his client was unable to work full time due to an injury but could pay off a fine. Magistrate Hugh Radford said that while the injuries were not significant, the girl was attacked while innocently going for a walk. "The attack would have been extremely frightening for her and she was lucky to survive, get home and get medical treatment," he said. He accepted the man was not aware his dog had escaped and the steps he had taken to ensure his dog was contained, but said he needed to balance this with deterrence. He imposed a "significant fine" to ensure the man and others "realise dogs shouldn't be at large as they pose a risk to other animals and people". The man was fined $3000 but a conviction was not recorded. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

