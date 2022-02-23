news, latest-news,

The company behind an ambitious organic brewery in Ballarat, Broo, has sought an additional extension to sell its land at the Ballarat West Employment Zone. The company bought the block in 2017, promising a brewery and entertainment centre within five years, but construction never began. According to an ASX update, the company is seeking until April 21 to get "relevant approvals from Development Victoria" to proceed with the sale of the land to Bentley Property Group. "The Company has been in ongoing communications with Development Victoria and the purchaser over this matter," the update states. "The Company will provide a further update to shareholders in due course." Earlier in February, Broo announced a new company secretary, Nova Taylor from the Automic Group service company, and in January, in a quarterly activity update, the company stated more than 50,000 cases of beer had been sold through more than 650 retailers. It also stated quarterly expenses hit $1.76 million, with another $94,000 paid to Mr Grogan. Broo was one of the first major tenants at the BWEZ precinct, with a 15 hectare site that would include a renewable energy-powered brewery, massive entertainment facility, and a zipline, creating 100 jobs. However, it announced its intention to sell the land in mid-2021, attracting criticism from the City of Ballarat councillors, which accused the company of landbanking. According to the original sale, the company had five years from February 2017 to begin construction. IN THE NEWS The company signed new agreements for production and distribution following the collapse of an agreement to market the Australian-made beer in China - a television commercial from January 2021, starring founder and chief executive Kent Grogan, leans heavily into Australiana imagery. In a statement, a Development Victoria spokesperson said the agency's approval would be required for the sale to proceed. "Development Victoria is committed to achieving the best outcome for the BWEZ project and the Ballarat community. Broo was contacted for comment. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/a65c20c7-176c-4fe7-aea8-9f813e5a7ef7.jpg/r121_0_3880_2124_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg