The Ballarat Miners women's side has had some depth added to its list with Isabella Brancatisano signing on for the 2022 NBL1 South season. A former Geelong Supercat, Brancatisano joins the Miners after two interrupted seasons with the Melbourne Tigers. "I am delighted that Isa has decided to play in Ballarat," head coach David Herbert said. "Isa is a very underrated player in the NBL1 while her statistics tell a different story. "An exceptional 3-point shooter and dangerous offensive rebounder, Isa will add some real scoring punch to our roster." Last season, Brancatisano averaged 14.64 points, 3.35 assists and 5.35 rebounds per game for the Tigers. She said she was excited to join the Miners and Herbert. "Ballarat is a well-respected club throughout Australia with a good culture and I am looking forward to playing in the new stadium," she said. "I am really excited to join the Miners this year, Herbie and I team up really well and I really enjoy playing under him." Brancatisano has previously played in the WNBL with the West Coast Waves and South East Queensland Stars along with her NBL1 and SEABL stints. Brancatisano's signing follows the news from last week that Matthew Matthews is returning to Ballarat. Kristy Rinaldi, Millie Cracknell, Annie Collins and Opals squad member Jade Melbourne have also put pen to paper for the upcoming season. Brancatisano will face her old side in her debut game for the Miners when Ballarat hosts country rival Geelong at Selkirk Stadium on Saturday, April 23. Tip-off is scheduled for 6pm. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

