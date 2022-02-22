news, latest-news,

A STARK need to promote and reignite connections between regional women had organisers for a new health and well-being forum determined to make it work. Beaufort and Skipton Health Service health promotion officer Jayde Ringin said there had been a clear community interest and need for a women's panel after a successful, similar equivalent for men's health week last year. Only plans for a forum to coincide with women's health week in September were postponed under pandemic restrictions. Ms Ringin said a women's health forum, now next month, was seemingly more needed now as the community navigated how to work out the new COVID-normal. "People are still a little apprehensive about going out. It's really about connecting again," Ms Ringin said. The health service partnered with Rotary Club of Beaufort, Beaufort's Country Women's Association branch and Lifeline Ballarat to re-launch a female health and well-being forum to celebrate International Women's Day. University of Melbourne health ageing program director Cassandra Szoeke, Lifeline's Belinda Collihole and BSHS nurse and diabetes educator Leonie Tellefson are key guest speakers. Ms Ringin said the panel was both broad on proactive and preventative health while also promoting local services that many women might be unfamiliar about. A community interest working group helped ensure the forum would be the right fit for community needs. IN OTHER NEWS "We recognise not everyone is going to be in the same space (healthwise) after the past two years," Ms Ringin said. "There are a lot of cross-overs. This is open to anyone who wants to come along." The forum follows a series of summer activations about Beaufort, encouraging people to explore the town and to safely venture back out together. Tickets are limited to the women's health and well-being forum, due to COVID-19 safety, and require full vaccination proof. The event will feature a morning tea at Beaufort Community Bank Complex on Wednesday, March 9, from 10.30am. Register via trybooking.com or phone the health service: Beaufort, 5349 1601; or Skipton, 5340 1100. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/9bfae67f-4167-421c-96b9-a31317473563.JPG/r11_254_4917_3026_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg