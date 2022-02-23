news, latest-news,

FRESH off his 100th A-League game, Western United forward Lachlan Wales has inked a new two-year deal to stay at Western United as the club prepares to return to Mars Stadium next weekend. Wales has appeared in all 12 of United's matches this season with the freshened up squad sitting second on the A-League ladder. While many have credited the new-look coaching structure led by Socceroo's legend John Aloisi for the turnaround in fortunes, Wales said the off-season was a good chance for many of the squad to look within themselves and prove they were better than the eight-straight losses than ended last season's campaign. "It's really good with the team doing so well and the good coaching staff, it was pretty easy to say yes to," Wales said of the new contract. "The coaching staff have come in and given everyone a fresh slate and we've really bought into it as well. "Not many teams go from losing eight in a row to come out within 13 games and be on top of the league, it's a drastic improvement. "A lot of the players had a hard look at themselves in the off-season and came back with a good mindset. Everyone is buying into the culture this season. "You can make excuses. At the end of the day we were in a good position on the table and we failed to play well those last eight games." Wales and his Western United teammates will return to Mars Stadium on March 5 for a clash with the Newcastle Jets. Wales said playing home games at multiple venues such as Geelong, Tasmania and Ballarat had its advantages in allowing the club to be seen in multiple locations and helping it build up a following across multiple regions. "I, and a lot of the boys, find it pretty exciting playing at all the different venues," he said. "I probably wouldn't think to go down to Tassie, Geelong or Ballarat when I had the chance, so it really does break up the season well for us and a lot of the boys do get excited to go to these places. "You also get some decent crowds who don't see a lot of us, they always come out to support us." Aloisi said he was delighted to have Wales on board for the next two seasons and said there is plenty more to come from the Olyroo. "Lachie was always going to be a big part of my plans here and I've been so pleased with what he's given us as a team this season," he said. "Off the pitch, his character, his attitude, the camaraderie and banter with the boys is just as important as his talent, which is obviously plentiful. "He's still very young and has a lot of improvement left in him, and I can't wait to see that improvement happen right here with us at Western United."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/d7d5ef10-3de5-4f66-84ac-fb46ea5d3a11.JPG/r1374_602_5119_2718_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg