Newlyn supporters can expect an attacking brand of netball this Central Highlands Netball League season under new coaches Rebecca McCahon and Kara Stephens. The pair have been tasked with leading a Newlyn revival in A Grade, following a 14th-placed finish in 2021. READ MORE SPORT: McCahon, a local who has played and coached the senior and junior teams at the club on and off for the last 30 years, said she would always have some involvement. "I haven't coached seniors for probably eight years now, (I've) been coaching juniors," she said. "Just been involved in netball ever since I was a little kid and Newlyn's the home club so it was always the case of I was always going to be involved at Newlyn, it's just the level of involvement." A former president of the CHNL and state representative, McCahon said she was excited to join forces with Stephens as co-coaches this season. "It's really exciting, especially to be coaching with Kara. Kara and I have been friends for a long time, we sort of met through the league committee over a decade ago," she said. "It's fantastic to have her on board ... she's just got a wealth of knowledge, she's been an excellent senior player herself. "We have a very similar ethos in terms of the commitment and fitness and the way that we want to lead the girls at the club to the future." McCahon said the side would look to play an aggressive and attacking style of game this season, both through proactive "in front style" defenders and offensively. She added that list numbers were looking strong. "We've got probably a dozen people have made their way to the club, each training there seems to be some new ones. Our selection starts over the next week," she said. "It's really exciting to see the commitment from the girls right from the start, we've been training two nights a week since the start of Feb."

