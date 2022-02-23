Clunes mother and daughter banned from owning animals after neglecting horses

news, latest-news,

A Clunes mother and daughter have been banned from owning animals for the next five years after neglecting almost a dozen of their suffering horses. The two women, who The Courier won't name because they avoided a conviction, pleaded guilty to a number of charges brought by the RSPCA at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. RSPCA prosecutor Graham Hambridge detailed the offending to the court, which occurred in mid-2019. He said the mother and daughter were the owners in charge of ponies and horses on their Clunes property. On July 9, 2019, RSPCA inspectors attended the property and issued three notices to comply to the pair, with one ordering seven horses required veterinary care and farrier attention. The inspectors returned to the property three days later and found there had been no compliance with the notices. IN OTHER NEWS: In late August five inspectors returned with a vet who assessed all of the animals on the property and the two women were cautioned. The veterinary assessment resulted in almost a dozen ponies and horses being surrendered to the RSPCA. Mr Hambridge stated most had poor body conditions, several were suffering from illness and injuries - including one who had an ulcerated gum and mouth pockets from grass seeds and another that had an inadequately treated flesh injury on its leg - or were housed in poor living conditions. He said the two accused were requested to participate in an interview on November 21, 2019 but they sought an extension to seek legal advice. The prosecution sought a conviction for both accused and for the women to be limited to owning a certain number of horses for a period so "the situation doesn't occur again". "We want to prevent suffering and we believe these horses suffered." Lawyer Carl Paterson Finch said his client, the mother, had owned horses for more than 40 years and had won awards for her horses. He said his client had taken possession of her mother's six horses, cats and dogs after her mother died in 2018 and due to flooding in Queensland she had experienced difficulties in sourcing hay. Her then pregnant daughter and her now ex-partner had been living with her at the property and all three had agreed to care for the horses together. "She accepts she didn't do enough at the time and has made changes since then," Mr Paterson Finch said. "It's not a case of a complete failure to do anything, it was a failure to do enough," he said, explaining several actions the pair had tried to take by calling veterinarians. "From (her) point of view she had mental health problems at the time and wasn't coping well with the extra horses and didn't respond appropriately." He said his client had never faced issues in the decades she had owned horses before the offending and there had been no issues as she had continued to own horses since the charges were laid. Mr Paterson Finch said his client was almost finished studying three online courses relating to horse care, was in a better place mentally and she had been finding the situation more manageable with less animals to care for. "In her apology letter she says she has been around horses and loved them for so long and she is ashamed at herself for letting it get to that point," he said. Representing herself, the daughter said she had asked her partner for help and believed he had been. "It was a wet winter and I wasn't in any state to go out and have a look," she told the court. She said she and her mother had taken actions to follow the instructions by enlisting her ex-partner to help but he hadn't, and she was "so sorry" it got to the point it did. Magistrate Hugh Radford was provided with photos of the animals. He said the women should have acted when the notices to comply were served. "Here we have a lady who has looked after [horses] for 40 years. I'm not a veterinarian and I can see photos showing ribs protruding and a leg injury. "Anybody who walked onto the property and saw the state of the horses there would have realised their condition was poor and some were clearly in distress. That's most disturbing." Mr Radford adjourned the case on Tuesday so the women could be assessed for community corrections orders. On Wednesday, Mr Radford said he was concerned neither of the women had taken responsibility for their actions, instead attempting to lay blame on others. Each of the women were fined $5000 and sentenced to an 18-month community corrections order. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

