Large factory fire ignites in industrial area of Delacombe

news, latest-news,

A large factory fire is causing black smoke to billow into the air in Delacombe this morning. Firefighters are expected to be battling a blaze on Elizabeth Street for some time, after it engulfed a brick warehouse. The fire first broke out just after 5am and as of 6.30am, much of the warehouse was reported to be "fully involved". It was still listed as 'not under control' just before 7am. The fire is believed to have impacted the Ballarat Towing Service building. Some witnesses reported seeing flames burning the roof of the building. Aerial firefighting support has been requested and there is a heavy firefighting presence in the area. An advice warning has been issued for people in the suburbs of: Alfredton, Ballarat South, Delacombe, Lake Wendouree, Newington, Redan, Sebastopol. The is a strong smell of smoke throughout much of the southern suburbs of Ballarat. There is no danger to anybody in those suburbs, but people are asked to avoid the area. The surrounding area is generally an industrial zone, although the fire is near the Spot on Pots Nursery. Police have blocked off Wallis Street and Ambulance Victoria is expected to attend. There is not yet any information available regarding injuries. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/2cb11189-bcc2-482c-b26a-737ada60afde.JPG/r12_290_5555_3422_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg