Futsal Ballarat is set to host a female futsal festival this month. As part of Football Victoria's Female Football February initiative, the centre is set to host the festival on Monday, February 28 from 4:45pm-7:30pm at Woodman's Hill Secondary College. READ MORE SPORT: Girls aged 6-14 can participate in a free training session and receive handouts and giveaways. They will also be able to watch an exhibition match with the region's best senior female players, some of whom have competed in international tournaments, played in the WNPL and trained and played with A-League teams. "We know we have talented girls in Ballarat and we want to give more girls the chance to be active, have fun and play futsal with their friends," Futsal Ballarat general manager Jordyn Donald said. Futsal Ballarat is the only affiliate of Football Victoria and Football Australia in the Ballarat and surrounding region, facilitating competitions and training programs for almost 1,000 members. "We are excited to announce the Female Futsal Festival and showcase to all females what the sport can look like as they grow older," Futsal Ballarat managing director Dermott Tebb said. "The exhibition match will showcase some of our best female players and provide an opportunity for the girls to meet with and learn from some of the best. An influx of new female members has seen us grow to 150 female participants and we are looking at the opportunity to create female only divisions." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123124004/cd7f1197-4867-47ca-b380-e06f435ba5dc.jpg/r75_450_1909_1486_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg