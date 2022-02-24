sport, ballarat-cricket,

The inaugural Ballarat Cricket Association senior women's competition will draw to a close this Friday night, with Ballarat-Redan and Mt Clear Chuckers to battle for the first ever premiership. The Two-Swords have taken all before them so far this season, sitting atop the ladder with a 3-0 record. READ MORE SPORT: The Chuckers sit a game behind in second, their only loss coming at the hands of Ballarat-Redan. In that game, the Two Swords posted 2-101 from their 20 overs. Jasmine Walton starred, retiring on 33 not out. Mt Clear managed to post 4-90 in return from its 20 overs, Dione Gardiner and Victoria Kennedy leading the way with 28 and 33 not out respectively. The equation is a simple one for Mt Clear but a task easier said than done; slow down Ballarat-Redan's batting line-up. The Two Swords have not been held to under 100 so far this season, leading them to three-straight victories. Mt Clear knows that if it can do so, its own batting group has the firepower to hit a strong total. The Chuckers have posted 94, 90 and 102 in each game so far, totals that could lead them to a win if their bowling attack can have a strong impact. Slowing down Jasmine Walton, who was superb last time the two sides met, will be important for Mt Clear. She has made 96 runs through three games at a strike rate of 92.31. Mt Clear Whackers and Buninyong will battle in the third versus fourth contest. The Whackers one win to date came against Buninyong back in round two by 51 runs. The latter has gone without a victory to date. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

