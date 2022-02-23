news, latest-news,

Sarah Braybrook and Ethan Higgins have claimed the ladies' and men's Regional Champion of Champions bowls titles this week. Braybrook, from Webbcona, proved too strong for Michelle Tait of BMS 25-23. READ MORE SPORT: Higgins, from Gisborne, took on Craig Vincent of Kyneton, prevailing 25-23. Early in the ladies' final, Braybrook broke away to a 20-14 lead and seemed destined for a win. Tait fought back to even the game at 23 a-piece and it was game on. On the final end, Braybrook held two shots and watched on as Tait bowled her final bowl through on the narrow side, handing Braybrook a win. After an 8-8 start, Vincent took a two-shot lead in the men's final. Higgins continued to bowl consistently, however, and was able to find his way to a 22-15 lead. Vincent hit back and found himself down by just one shot with one end to play. A bowl was removed on the final end, handing Higgins one shot and after a measure for a second shot, he was awarded another, giving him a win.

