Ballarat High School students and former members of the school's rowing program have continued their participation in the sport with Ballarat City Rowing Club since the school discontinued its senior girls' rowing program last year. In August 2021, Ballarat High's executive leadership team supported a decision to discontinue the program for the 2021-2022 season due to coaching issues. READ MORE SPORT: "Significant efforts were made before the season started to get suitable coaches for the senior girls. Our coach has since withdrawn for personal reasons," Ballarat High principal Gary Palmer told The Courier at the time of the announcement. "We will make every effort to find a coach for next season." Despite crew members and parents' best efforts to force a change to the decision to discontinue the senior girls' rowing program, no resolution has been found, despite clubs and schools putting their hands up to assist. The crew has since moved to Ballarat City and continued training and competing under coach Grant McKechnie. "We were just so pleased that these girls found a new home to continue their rowing journey," club president Sharon Waters said. "They were fairly disheartened by the news from what I could gather ... (but) we are just really thrilled that they were able to find a place with us and they're doing so well." At the most recent Lake Wendouree regatta, the crew came second in the female club quad scull and third in the female b grade coxed quad scull. "They've learnt so much, they've improved so much and from what I can understand pretty much any event they've been in they've been finishing in the top two, top three ... so they're doing remarkably well," Waters said. "They're always smiling, they've fitted in really well to the club environment." The crew has attempted to row at Sunday's Head of the Lake by invitation but has been denied. Under Ballarat Associated Schools' rules, only school crews can row by invitation, as Phoenix College does currently, after a request for an invitation has been made from a school to be considered. Local club crews do not qualify to row in the marquee school rowing event. In any school regatta run by Rowing Victoria the girls are able to row in the schoolgirls' division as each member of the crew attends the same school. Head of the Lake is a BAS run event, however, meaning BAS rules apply, not Rowing Victoria's. The girls will now turn their attention to the State Championship Regatta in Ballarat on March 5 before the Head of the Schoolgirls regatta in Geelong on March 18 and the Australian Rowing Championships in Sydney on March 28.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123124004/dca0e0de-9010-4bfb-b680-7b62fce7d63e.jpg/r0_379_1242_1081_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg