YOUNG curator Lilia Haughie says an upcoming exhibition is a great chance for the region's youth to share a deeper insight into how they view the world right now. The Y Ballarat, formerly YMCA, is teaming with Ballarat Group Training and Ballarat Community Health to prepare a collection of work by young people as part of National Youth Week in April. Organisers are seeking submissions across all mediums and have found early works to go on display have been impressive. Ms Haughie is on a panel of under-25s involved in organising the exhibition. She said it was a wonderful opportunity for young people, of all skill levels, to get involved. "It is important to encourage a lifelong love of art and to demonstrate a broader world view and increased empathy of creativity from a young person's perspective," Ms Haughie said. The exhibition will be a chance for young people, aged 12 to 25, to showcase their work, gain exposure and chat to patrons in a gala opening event. A selection of artwork will also be for sale. Artwork will be on show for the month-long exhibition at Barkley Square. Art Gallery of Ballarat curator Kiri Smart could hardly wait to have a closer look at young artists' efforts. Ms Smart said it was also a good way for young artists to gain ideas and inspiration from each other. "There are few things in my job at the Art Gallery of Ballarat that I enjoy more than seeing young people exploring and enjoying art in their own time," Ms Smart said. "Public galleries were extremely important to me as young person, they provided a free place to think, to dream, to spend time both alone and just generally escape the world when I needed to - actually very little has changed now I come to think about it." IN OTHER NEWS The exhibition opening will also feature artistic excellence and highly commended awards with a people's choice up for grabs, as voted on by visitors throughout the exhibition. Art registrations are open online at yballarat.org.au until March 28. Pieces should be ready for display, light and easy to move. Organisers were confident to build on the number of submissions from last year and, with a month before submissions closed, hoped there would be time for young people to fine-tune their skills and get creating. The Y Ballarat's art exhibition will be open weekdays in an open community space at Barkley Square from April 4 to May 2. Opening night will coincide with the start of National Youth Week, a joint initiative of federal, state and territory governments to celebrate and recognise young people's achievements. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

