Council will step up inspections to prevent construction rubbish polluting, and is "concerned" at how much plastic and foam is ending up in creeks. Responding to community anger at rubbish "piling up" in some new development areas, City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King said in a statement compliance officers are "actively investigating" reports, and trialling new methods to track perpetrators. READ MORE: The EPA says it will look into the cause of polystyrene washing up in creek beds in Delacombe One Ballarat resident, who asked not to be named, said they were tired of builders allegedly abandoning construction waste, particularly if they experienced a slowdown or went out of business. "They're not cleaning up the sites, so when you get a windstorm, it all blows into the creeks and rivers," they said. "If there's four or five slabs going down at the same time, it's hard to prove who it's coming from. "They just leave their stuff there, they don't take any care to clean their sites." The Victorian Building Association referred enquiries to council. Mr King said council is "working with builders ... to remind them of their responsibilities for building site compliance under Community Local Law 17". "The City of Ballarat is concerned about the large amounts of plastic and foam ending up in creeks and our litter collection crews actively respond to community concerns raised with the City of Ballarat to collect and dispose of construction rubbish," he said. "Our Compliance Officers conduct regular reactive and proactive building site inspections across the municipality, speaking to site supervisors and construction workers with a focus on materials and on the management of their building sites to prevent offsite impacts. "Construction Management Plans are a requirement for all development and building sites, and all parties - developers, builders and Council - have a role to play to ensure that obligations are being met. Failure to meet these obligations may result in enforcement action from the City of Ballarat. "The City of Ballarat will collect and dispose of construction rubbish if it is on our land, however on private land the circumstances are assessed on a case-by-case basis. IN THE NEWS "We are also working with landowners and developers to ensure that litter is cleaned up on privately owned land." People are encouraged to phone the City of Ballarat and report any incidents, or use an online form at ballarat.vic.gov.au/property/report-issue. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/09e89e23-18f6-4fae-bd98-b8fbf62f33d2.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg