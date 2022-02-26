Hepburn Shire works to create new sustainability strategy

news, latest-news,

Community members are helping to shape a new environmental sustainability strategy that will detail actions to address climate change. Hepburn Shire Council ran eight community pop-up sessions throughout February and is now working with a community reference group to develop Sustainable Hepburn. The reference group is made up of 25 community members who will work on developing the strategy during February and March using broader community input and ideas. Katherine Lewisohn, co-owner of Creswick sustainable building business Inquire Invent, is on the waste reference group for the strategy. "Basically everything in council happens from their strategies down, so if you don't get your views and thinking into the strategy then it is outside of the responsibility of the council," she said. "It is great that community members have an opportunity to voice their priorities." Ms Lewisohn's partner Quentin Irvine designed and built Australia's first fully recyclable house in Beaufort and has designed another recyclable house for the family which is under construction in Creswick. She said construction waste was a big priority issue she was bringing to the strategy discussions. "Even though we are building for recyclability, when the materials are delivered they are wrapped in soft plastic wrapping which we don't have an avenue to recycle at the moment," she said. "This council and the Ballarat council don't recycle soft plastic on a commercial scale. "At the moment I have a trailer full of soft plastic I need to find a recycling stream for." RELATED COVERAGE: This Beaufort house is completely recyclable Ms Lewisohn said she was also passionate about organic recycling, which was a 'low hanging fruit' for council to divert a massive amount of waste away from landfill. She said she also saw the lack of safe active transport options in Hepburn Shire as a big problem. Coming from Melbourne she had been so used to getting around on her bike. She said the community reference group had connected like-minded people who wanted to create positive environmental outcomes in the shire. Hepburn Shire Council Mayor Tim Drylie said many community members were dedicated to sustainability and brought expert advice and experience to the sessions. "Hepburn has been a leader with the Z-Net pilot with a commitment to 100 per cent renewable targets in the shire," he said. "This strategy is both a renewal of existing documents but also a more united vision for the shire that connects and recommits to all the hard work that has been done by a number of different groups." RELATED COVERAGE: Z-Net project wins Premier's sustainability award for community The strategy will develop shire-wide plans for beyond zero emissions, natural environment and biodiversity, low waste and climate and water resilience. Beyond zero emissions focuses on council's corporate emissions reductions and supporting others to do the same. Other actions will prioritise restoration of the natural environment and balancing future growth with the preservation of heritage and environment. Contamination of recyclables is identified as a big waste issue, with the current contamination rate of recyclables in kerbside collection at 36 per cent in the shire. Part of the strategy will look at 'climate proofing' future residential developments from avoidable emissions, extreme heat, flooding and fire. Climate predictions show increased temperatures, more fire weather days, extreme rainfall events and frequency of storms in the Central Highlands region due to climate change. "We have been encouraging people to think big but act local," Cr Drylie said. "We are a small rural shire with limited resources but we have a dedicated community on this issue so we can make significant change and differences. "But we might need to advocate for some of that change at a regional, state and national level." Residents were asked what they love about Hepburn Shire's natural environment and what they want to protect and improve for future generations. One respondent Patrick said they loved the 'unspoilt nature' of Mount Beckworth Scenic Reserve. Pat Connor said ongoing work was required for weed control and maintenance along waterways including Trentham Falls to help support wildlife and ensure good water quality. He also said the forest surrounding Lyonville Springs was threatened by nearby development and weed invasion, requiring monitoring to ensure threats were controlled. Other people mentioned they loved natural areas in the shire at Hepburn Lagoon, Newlyn Reservoir and Glenlyon Dam. Residents were asked in a survey about the biggest sustainability challenges facing Hepburn Shire as a community and the biggest sustainability opportunities available to the shire. The Sustainable Hepburn Strategy will replace the waste management, biodiversity and towards zero strategies that expired in 2021. Community members identified environment sustainability as the top priority during the Hepburn Together Community Visioning process. A draft strategy will be developed and provided to the community for feedback, with it scheduled to be listed for adoption at the June council meeting.

