Head of the Lake 2022 | all the results and winners' photos

Welcome to The Courier's live coverage of the 2022 Head of the Lake regatta at Lake Wendouree. Here we bring you all the results from every race through a live blog and video of the event. Can Ballarat Grammar claim another victory in the Boys' Open Division after defeating hot favourites St Patrick's College in 2021? Ballarat Clarendon College is also looking to back up last year's victory, which was the college's win its first Head of the Lake event since 2015. The first races begins at 9am, with the headline races at 12.05pm and 12.15pm. Watch the live stream of the event here. Follow all of the action through our live blog here (it might take a minute or two to load). You can check out all of the fun and action here. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

