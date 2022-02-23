news, latest-news,

Sunday's Head of the Lake schedule has been confirmed, with the action set to begin at 9am at Lake Wendouree. The female year nine coxed quad division one over 1km will kick off proceedings, followed by the male year nine coxed quad division one and the remaining year nine divisions. READ MORE HEAD OF THE LAKE: The year 10 races over 1km begin at 9:55am, the female coxed quad division one up first. The remaining year 10 races are set to take the regatta through until 10:40am. Senior division races will then start, the female coxed four open division five and six up first. The open girls firsts are set to lead the two marquee races of the day, scheduled for a 12:05pm start and raced over 2km. The open boys firsts are set to follow at 12:15pm. For the full schedule, head to thecourier.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123124004/68b3398e-be03-4a42-a430-b972026af048.jpg/r0_164_3652_2227_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg