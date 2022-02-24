Head of the Lake 2022 previews | Damascus College | WATCH

news, latest-news,

Like most Ballarat school's, Damascus College has had an interrupted preparation for Sunday's Head of the Lake due to COVID-19. Despite some obstacles, the shed is ready for school rowing's biggest day on the calendar. Damascus rowing coordinator Paul Blanchfield said the school is hoping to build on the success of last year's regatta. "Broadly across the program we've been really honing our skills these last few weeks with the local regattas and a couple of regattas in Geelong," he said. "Looking to really build on last year's successes and personal achievements ... and go one better hopefully this year and try and sneak a few wins maybe." Six members of the shed are currently isolating due to COVID, including two members of the open girls' first crew. Blanchfield said they will look to get a session in on Saturday ahead of Head of the Lake once they are out of isolation. "COVID has definitely been a challenge, as a school we've been affected in many different areas, rowing is no different," he said. "We've just done our best to continue on where we can. "It's definitely affected crew selections and the ability to train regularly as a crew. I think the Damascus students are very resilient and they've really come together and worked as a team to overcome the challenges." "With less than a week until Head of the Lake, the entire Damascus rowing squad are excited to see the competition that awaits us, as well as the opportunity to give the day our all. All rowers are looking forward to a more traditional Head of the Lake this year, with many rowers experiencing the joys and excitement of spit crews and crowds for the first time," she said. "Personally, I am looking forward to seeing the rivalry among the open division one girls, with my crew set to compete against some of Ballarats top crews. We have been putting in a lot of effort over the last several months, and all we want to do now is have a strong row on the day and hope for the best results. "The Damascus College rowing program has witnessed some exceptional individual and crew results throughout the 2021-2022 season and we are looking forward to what Head of the Lake brings. "Our entire squad have been training extremely hard during many chilly mornings and windy afternoons, showing the true dedication of our rowers. Good luck to everyone competing in Head of the Lake this weekend. The Damascus College community is extremely proud of all your achievements and can't wait to cheer you all on." "It has not been the lead up we were wanting, but on race day we will try our best and have fun." "It hasn't been our typical lead up as a crew, but we are ready to face our challenges and give it our all." "This past season has definitely been a hard season, so many ups and downs in the lead up to Head of the Lake. Going in to HOTL, I feel confident that our crew can go in, row our race and come out very proud." "Our lead up to the race is not what we were expecting, however I'm confident in myself and the girls that we'll smash it out and row our best race." "The girls have pushed through the challenges of COVID and for most of us in our crew it's our last Head of the Lake, so I know we're ready to give it the best we've got no matter the outcome. Good luck to all the other crews competing." "The senior boys, I think they're going to have a really good row," he said. "We hit our stride pretty early in the season beating the other Ballarat schools down in Geelong. "We've unfortunately not replicated that yet, there's been a couple of really close races. "Hopefully we'll hit our stride on Sunday and come out on top, who knows, stranger things have happened." "As a crew, we have come so far, not only as a crew, but we have grown as people and a team. Under the pressure from the other crews, we have come together to become a better version of ourselves. We wish everyone a good race." "I'm really proud of how the boys have gone through the season with some of the challenging times with not being able to row due to injury or COVID. Hopefully Head of the Lake goes on as planned and we cross the finish line with a good time." "This season's been the best season I've rowed yet. Not only have we gotten better as a crew but we've bonded a lot better and become best mates." "I'm so proud of the crew and how far we've all come. We have put the hours in, dedicated our lives to this, so let's just hope that we can pull through on the big day." "We have had a really good season so far and bonded. Despite the result we will be happy as we have trained hard and done the best we can despite having some obstacles along the way. We hope it pays off on the day. Good luck to all the other crews." 