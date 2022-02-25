New dog means more snails in the garden | Nature Notes

community,

A brief but informative report from a rural reader demonstrates a simple relationship between three species. He reports: "Our Jack Russell is harassing the white ibis, so I have snails in the garden again. No dog last year, no snails!". This garden is 30 kilometres from the ibis nesting colony at Lake Wendouree, so the birds must be based elsewhere. They are likely to be non-breeding birds. The Lake Wendouree colony is the only one known in the Ballarat district. White ibises feed on a wide range of food, obviously including garden snails. Other common items are worms, grubs, crickets and similar creatures found in damp places. Frogs, yabbies and fish are also readily taken. Mice, freshwater mussels and snakes are other known prey items. Ballarat ibises have not yet gained the unrespected, scorned reputation of the scavenging white ibises in the Sydney region. Ballarat birds have so far maintained a natural diet, instead of becoming "bin chickens". However, large numbers visit the regional waste facility near Smythesdale, where they scavenge among the refuse while bulldozers move to and fro. This also happens to a lesser extent at the city transfer station in Gillies Street. While I do not appreciate the constant racket they make when nesting at Lake Wendouree, I admire them when, having concluded my day's work, I notice them flying out with seemingly unreduced energy towards the end of a warm afternoon to get yet another cropful of food for their chicks before the sun sets. The usual ibis of paddocks in spring and summer is the straw-necked ibis, with black wings and back. It gathers in larger flocks than the white ibis, and it feeds particularly on pasture grubs. For a couple of years, I have missed finding any of the small bird known as the southern whiteface anywhere in the Ballarat region. Perhaps they have recently become extinct within 40km of Ballarat. Last year, there were whitefaces seen at Newstead by Ballarat bird observers. I was pleased to find three whitefaces in the same place last weekend. The southern whiteface is slightly larger than the yellow-rumped thornbill, and the two species often associate together. They hop in a similar way, but the whiteface uses its stout black beak differently, throwing aside leaves and soil in its search for insects. The thornbill merely picks at whatever it can already see. The whiteface has a prominent white forehead. This is bordered behind by a black line. Otherwise it is a plain brown bird. What is this flower I have been seeing in Nerrina? Is it a garden escapee? M.M., Brown Hill. This is the spotted hyacinth-orchid, a common native wildflower in local forests. I agree that a stem of hyacinth orchid flowers looks rather like an exotic garden plant growing in the dry summer bushland. Sometimes reaching knee-high or taller, it is larger and showier than most other local orchids, all the more so because of its unexpected flowering time. The hyacinth orchid is classed as a saprophyte or an epiparasite. It is leafless, so it gets its energy, not from photosynthesis, but from below-ground fungal associations with eucalypts. It does not grow away from eucalypts because of this. There are a couple of other similar hyacinth-orchids found locally. Yours (known as Dipodium pardalinum) has small spots on its labellum (central petal), while the other two have stripes.

