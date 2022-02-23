news, latest-news,

For those who have ever made a long, overdue visit to a loved one there can be the surprise in how much things change about final resting places. The question of who is responsible for cemetery plots and surrounds can be complex. Kimberly Doyle visits her grandmother at least weekly and the fast summer shrub growth has become a real grey patch. Ms Doyle said her grandmother's memorial plaque was too often becoming buried in Ballarat New Cemetery's rose garden. A great lover of flowers, this is where Ms Doyle's grandmother wanted her loved ones to remember her. Only, she was getting hard to find at times. Ms Doyle has pruned a little about the plaque before but cemetery gardeners had approached her and assured they would get on to it - only for the ground cover to quickly grow back. "I can find it quite distressing as someone who has a family member here," Ms Doyle said. "I'm forever going down to put fresh flowers on her grave but I am sure there would be families who come down here and can't see their loved ones. "I know it can get hectic for staff, but this is a difficult ground cover." Families are generally responsible for grave and monument up-keep, unless there are safety concerns, according to Victoria's Cemeteries and Crematoria Act. Cemeteries trusts look after grounds maintenance, including trees. Ballarat General Cemeteries chief executive Annie De Jong said it was important families flagged overgrown areas or gardens needing a little attention. "We encourage people to tell us. We look after 55 hectares' land so we absolutely welcome people to let us know if we need to take a closer look," Ms De Jong said. "Grounds are our responsibility - that's our role - but we don't necessarily see everything." IN OTHER NEWS More than 500 people visit Ballarat New Cemetery each weekend and special occasions, such as Mother's Day or Christmas, can draw more than 2000 visitors. Meanwhile, works continue to restore a cemetery rotunda dating back to the early 1890s. The rotundas, dotted about both Ballarat's new and old cemeteries, offer shelter for visitors and, without heritage overlay, are still much-loved for their historical significance. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/6de6a314-c573-471b-a27e-7ff27a561507.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg