Water main damaged in Creswick, disruptions warned

Creswick residents have been warned of disruptions to their water service after a water main servicing the town was damaged. Central Highlands Water crews are currently responding to the incident. Central Highlands Water said customers may experience a disruption to their water supply or low water pressure while the repairs take place. "If residents require drinking water, the CHW team are onsite at the Creswick IGA carpark," the statement said. "CHW appreciates our customer's patience and understanding during these emergency works. "Please visit CHW's Outages Map at www.chw.net.au for further information and updates. Or, you can contact the team on 1800 061 514." Central Highlands Water services about 2830 Creswick residents over 1300 connections. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/77f6e121-a294-4183-815f-44005ae1b84e.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg