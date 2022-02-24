news, latest-news,

THE state government will amend a proposed policy that would have altered the requirements to place some public and community notices in regional newspapers. The proposed policy would have seen the government required to publish statutory notices - such as matters relating to permits, approvals and licenses online, rather than being required to publish them in print. During Question Time on Wednesday, Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed asked Premier Daniel Andrews if he would amend the policy. Mr Andrews confirmed he would, in an "effort to put the matter beyond doubt". Prior to committing to the amendment, Mr Andrews said country newspapers played a vital role in giving local communities a voice, a platform to advocate and keeping communities informed. "All of this is critically important and I've always been an advocate of more voices in our media, not less," he said. Nationals leader Peter Walsh said the government appeared to be backtracking on its latest attack on transparency and accountability which would have axed the need to put public notices in the local newspaper. "The legislative requirement for local councils and state governments to put community notices in the paper when they're going to make changes is a crucial part of a transparent, accountable government." Mr Andrews said the state government had made $16.5 million in COVID regional press commitments in direct support for regional papers. "I want to see more voices in regional media, not less, and those dollars - not only do you get a great outcome for Victoria taxpayers but you support the very media diversity that I'd argue has never been more important that it is right now in these uncertain times."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FYSdcQc94fx3dT9TC3HQuE/2157063a-254d-41bc-bddc-ab6715540519.JPG/r0_301_4062_2596_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg