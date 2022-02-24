news, latest-news, mask rule, mask mandate, Victoria, risk, should I wear a mask, safety, experts

As the Omicron surge continues to plateau, mask requirements in all but high-risk indoor settings, such as public transport and hospitals, will be dropped by the weekend. The policy shift, which includes the scrapping of the work-from-home recommendation, comes as the country passed the grim milestone of 5000 lives lost to COVID-19, more than half of which occurred this year with nearly 1000 in Victoria alone. With Victoria still reporting some 50,000 known infections a week, the decision to relax the indoor mask mandate has accordingly divided public health experts, with some concerned the move renders the community ill-prepared for the next COVID-19 variant, which may already be circulating. READ MORE: Leading epidemiologist Nancy Baxter, head of the school of public health at the University of Melbourne, said while it was logical to unwind restrictions as infection numbers ease, relaxing the mask mandate risked embedding a dangerous sense of pandemic complacency within the community. "The clearest problem with removing the mask mandate is that many people will take that as a signal that masks are no longer necessary, which is not true," Professor Baxter said. "We know mask mandates work with improving compliance, so if we really want to get this outbreak under control, that's not the ideal way to go about it." Since mid-January, a new, highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant - BA.2 - has supplanted Omicron as the dominant COVID-19 strain in several countries, casting doubt on the likelihood of any prolonged lull in infections as winter approaches. Recent lab studies suggest BA.2, which is sublineage of Omicron, is 1.5 times more contagious than Omicron and, contrary to initial assumptions, appears to cause severe disease comparable to that of Delta. The studies' findings correspond with real world data from Denmark, where BA.2 has given rise to a surge in infections and hospitalisations. There is, however, reason to suppose prior Omicron infection might afford some protection against BA.2, reducing the likelihood of a repeat of the tidal wave of infections experienced in Australia over summer. Citing this data, Professor Baxter said the community should therefore "think twice" before foregoing mask wearing in public spaces, including those deemed low-risk, given high quality masks were the one line of defence known to "work against any variant". "There's very good evidence [BA.2] is more transmissible than Omicron, which is concerning enough, but there's also emerging evidence it's more severe," she said. "We still have a lot of COVID going around, so if you're in a public space you should assume there's COVID in that space. "The reality is that if BA.2 is even more transmissible than Omicron, which was even more transmissible than Delta, which was even more transmissible than Alpha, which was even more transmissible than the original strain, you've got an extremely contagious virus and you don't need a tonne of contact to get it." Part of the difficulty in removing mask mandates, Professor Baxter added, was many people might be unaware their decision not to wear a mask could have implications which extend beyond their own personal health, and pose a risk to other more vulnerable people. "All of us have people in our lives who are older or who might have compromised immunity, and nobody wants to give them COVID," she said, noting the virus did not cause mild illness in all people. "Masks don't just help protect the person wearing the mask, they help with transmission, too." Epidemiologist James Trauer, head of the epidemiological modelling unit at Monash University, said in the current environment it would be sensible if people continued to wear masks in higher risk settings, like retail, even if no longer required. "Mask wearing is the last thing we should relax if we want to keep some control over the pandemic," Professor Trauer said. "While it's okay to relax some measures, it's important to get the message out there that we're not out of the pandemic yet and new variants, like BA.2, can emerge and cause problems for Australia. "So, keeping masks in venues like supermarkets and public transport for longer makes sense given we're pulling back on a whole lot of other things, like dance floors and density limits in hospitality, which we haven't seen the [impact] of in terms of cases yet." Other experts, like honorary Burnet Institute epidemiologist Mike Toole, said any move to relax those restrictions "which are the least invasive in our lives", such as mask wearing and ventilation, would be short-sighted in the extreme, in light of its obvious potential to renew pressure on the health system and cause avoidable death. "Everyone is saying daily cases are declining, but they're definitely not; they've plateaued and at high numbers," Professor Toole said. "So, this is not the time to abandon the precautionary principle." Professor Toole said government should instead be concentrating on preparing for the next wave of infection by investing in strategies to control the pandemic, like mandatory ventilation in hospitality and work venues. "Viruses don't have brains, but they do want to survive and will keep circulating and infecting people," he said. "We were poorly prepared for Delta and we were poorly prepared for Omicron. "What we need is a national plan that looks at every possibility in terms of severity and transmissibility and a watertight strategy of mitigation measures to protect the vulnerable." It's a sentiment shared by Professor Baxter, who added employers would be hard-put to persuade employees to return to workplaces that were unsafe from the point of view of ventilation. "Companies are going to be facing a revolt from workers if workers feel like they're being forced to come into a space [where] not everything to make the workplace safe has been done," she said. "We should all have the right to go into businesses knowing that every effort has been made to make a place as safe as possible in terms of ventilation." The indoor mask mandate and recommendation to work from home will be lifted from 11.59pm on Friday. Masks will remain mandatory for workers in hospitality and retail and students in grades three to six. 