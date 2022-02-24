Maintenance machine derails on Ballarat line, morning commute affected

news, latest-news,

Commuters between Ballarat and Melbourne will be forced to catche buses for part of their journey this morning after a train derailed overnight. A track maintenance machine derailed at Parwan, near Bacchus Marsh about 1am. As a result, the line is closed between Bacchus Marsh and Melton. Coaches are shuttling commuters between Melton and Bacchus Marsh, while the line is out of action. Delays around one hour are expected. V/Line says it will likely take hours for the situation to be rectified. The following services will not run this morning: From Southern Cross: To Southern Cross:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/d6f9081b-5cf1-4946-9314-0150c5cc9a91.JPG/r346_622_4998_3250_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg