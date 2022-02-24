news, latest-news,

The Greater Western Victoria Rebels girls' squad welcome reigning premiers the Oakleigh Chargers to Ballarat this week for round six NAB League action. City Oval will play host to the fixture, set for a 12pm start on Saturday. READ MORE SPORT: The Rebels will be without star ruck Kalani Scoullar and Charlotte Hill who are both battling small injuries. Darley's Matilda Rawlings is set come into the side and make her debut. "Matilda just doesn't give up, her willingness to learn, improve and just have a crack has been wonderful to see," regional talent operations lead Brooke Brown said. The respective sides come into the clash in similar holes, Oakleigh 10th on the ladder at 2-3, the Rebels 11th at 1-4. The Chargers, like the Rebels, are coming off consecutive losses, both sides needing a win to keep their finals hopes alive. The Rebels are fresh from a 40-point loss at the hands of country rival Geelong last round. The Falcons were able to kick three goals in each of the first three quarters to consolidate a big lead at the final break, continuing on to win easily in the fourth term with another two majors. "There were areas throughout the game that we had lapses in concentration, and Geelong were able to consolidate and kick goals, which really hurt us," Brown said. "After half time we played a number of girls in different positions. This included throwing Jamie-Lee Speakman from deep in defence to a deep forward. "She was able to take a couple of good contested marks and kick a good goal, so that was great for her development."

