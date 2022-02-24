news, latest-news,

A former Christian Brother who has sexually abused 50 students throughout his life, including during the beginning of his teaching career in Ballarat, could die in prison with the imposition of a new sentence. Edward Dowlan, who now goes by the name Ted Bales, was sentenced in the County Court of Victoria on Thursday to seven-and-a-half years' imprisonment, with a four-year and nine-month non-parole period. The sentence was imposed after Dowlan, now age 72, pleaded guilty to 33 new charges revealing the indecent assault of 19 former students between 1971 and 1988. He was already serving another term of imprisonment imposed in 2015 and due to expire in 2023. In his sentencing remarks, Judge Greg Lyon said it was obvious Dowlan had inflicted a lifetime of 'damage and misery' on the boys. "It is apparent those young boys still suffer from the trauma of your actions throughout their adulthood," he said. Survivors of Dowlan's abuse shared victim impact statements with the court during a plea hearing in January, revealing emotional and psychological problems that have plagued their lives. Judge Lyon said many of the men had attempted suicide, spoke of difficulties with relationships and employment and problems with drugs and alcohol. "Others spoke of problems plaguing them and cheating them out of a life they thought they could have had," he said. Judge Lyon said Dowlan had shown no remorse or empathy for his actions or his impact on the survivor's lives. "The two hallmarks of your status as a teacher and as a Christian Brother meant those children and those parents and those around you were entitled to trust you to care and nurture those in your charge," he said. "You exploited both of your positions of trust for a very long period of 17 years and you did so at the very start of your teaching career." Dowlan was aged between 21 and 38 when he committed the offending, beginning in the first term of his teaching career in Ballarat at St Alipius Boys School. Dowlan used the guise of discipline in 1971 to take an eight-year-old boy into a partitioned area where he then comforted him, rubbed his genitals over his clothing and told him not to tell his parents. Charge three related to offending at a movie night at St Patrick's College in 1974 when he rubbed a boy's chest, groin and genitals over his clothing. The same year Dowlan was working as the dormitory master at St Patrick's College in Ballarat when he touched a 12-year-old boy's genitals over his pyjamas. There were two other survivors from St Patrick's College. Dowlan rubbed his hands over one boy's body, kissing his head and saying he 'wished to display some love'. He also rubbed his hands over the boy's bare chest, back and legs while kissing him on the neck and head. In another instance at St Patrick's College in 1974, Dowlan woke a student while working as a dormitory master, took the boy to his room, pulled down his shorts and underpants and rubbed his genitals. A string of offending against other boys happened at East Melbourne, Geelong, Anglesea and Warrnambool. In many cases Dowlan touched the boys over and under their clothing and was aroused when he pressed against them. The court heard Dowlan 'cruelly' told one boy his parents did not love him because they had separated but Dowlan loved him. He also used a guise of sympathy to sexually assault one of the boys after someone close to him had died. The complainants made statements to police between 2016 and 2021. Judge Lyon said the boys feared Dowlan and he created confusion when using words of love. "Your moral culpability for your offending is high. It was sustained, prolific and exploitative and you offended against some of the boys on multiple occasions," he said. "Your offending is to be utterly deplored. The harm you caused to the boys you sexually exploited is lifelong and significant." The court heard Dowlan has not worked as a teacher since 1993 and had not committed further offending since. Judge Lyon said he was almost certain Dowlan would not offend again, but his prospects for rehabilitation were constrained because he had never expressed any remorse. He said the sentence imposed must reflect Dowlan's overall criminality when one 'stood back' and looked at the three separate jail sentences imposed, the first in 1997, then 2015 and today. Judge Lyon directed the new sentence of seven and a half years imprisonment, with four year and nine month non-parole period to run concurrently with the sentence Dowlan is currently serving. He said he would have imposed a sentence of 11-and-a-half years' imprisonment with an eight-year non-parole period had Dowlan not pleaded guilty. He was sentenced as a serious sexual offender and will be on the sex offender's register for life. Dowlan sat with his head down appearing via video link to the court from the prison, wearing a green sweatshirt and a blue face mask, with his hands on the table in front of him. He leaned back in his chair and took off his mask as the case concluded and Judge Lyon left the court bench. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/c7ff6836-054c-413e-8670-2d60a95fa72e.jpg/r0_72_946_606_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg