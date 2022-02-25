news, latest-news,

Until now, Ballarat City Rowing Club members have been doing their stretching and indoor exercises on the cold timber floor of the club's Lake Wendouree boat shed. But thanks to a grant from the Australian Sports Foundation's Active Kids program there are now thick exercise mats, foam rollers and other equipment to help them recover and stretch. The $1300 grant for new equipment is the only one of many grant applications the club has written in recent months that has been successful and while it makes a difference to members, club president Sharon Waters said much more is needed. Despite most of Ballarat City Rowing Club's 150 members being women, the club has no dedicated female changerooms at their club rooms. Several grant applications for cash to help build women's changerooms have been knocked back. "We've been knocked on the head a few times when we've applied for grants specifically for female changerooms. Not everyone plays netball or football - there are other sports out there," she said. The club also desperately needs funds to help rebuild their rowing pontoon. "We have a really pressing need and a really active cohort of athletes. They need support and we need the facilities," she said. "Getting this (equipment grant) from ASF is really fantastic and one less thing we've got to get to on our list." Ms Waters said the club had grown from a membership "in single digits or close to it" after the drought which saw Lake Wendouree dry up in 2008, to more than 150 rowers from teenagers through to masters competitors. She said the youth program, with teens from around age 14, was growing rapidly. "We've got incredible on-water success happening through our youth program, high performance squad, masters and at all-abilities," she said. "We have a huge cohort of masters women, which is anyone from age 28 but within that group a lot are late 40s or early 50s coming back to the sport or learning it for the first time ... and it's more than just rowing, we go out for coffee and do other things as a group," Ms Waters said. "There are lots of ongoing things we always need to be looking out but our biggest project is we don't have female changerooms. We are a child-safe club but not having appropriate facilities is definitely concerning and more pronounced because of the volume of women and girls we have." IN OTHER NEWS The club has some savings toward the cost of pontoon repairs and women's changerooms and is applying for any grants they are eligible for, they are also looking for corporate sponsors, philanthropists and anyone who wants to help. Ballarat City Rowing was the only Ballarat sports club among 144 community sports groups to share in almost $550,000 of sporting equipment and uniforms through the Australian Sports Foundation Active Kids grants schemes. Australian Sports Foundation chief executive Patrick Walker said COVID-19 had had a devastating impact on community sporting clubs around Australia and left many young Australians without physical activity and social connection. The ASF's recent survey on the effects of COVID-19 on Australia's 70,000 community clubs found 60 per cent worried about participant/member retention with twice as many clubs reporting a decline in participant numbers compared to this time last year. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/dd5c318c-826c-4e6b-a3fc-52d41894ac64.jpg/r2_280_5469_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg