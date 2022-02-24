coronavirus,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | Thursday, February 24 NEW CASES: 224 (up from 189 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 1190 ( up from 1186 yesterday) Ballarat has reported 224 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to midnight, Wednesday. The number is an increase on the 189 infections recorded yesterday, which was a significant drop on the day before. Active cases stand at 1190, up slightly from the 1186 as of Wednesday. In other areas: Victoria has recorded another 6715 COVID-19 infections and 16 people have died with the virus. The new cases include 4486 from rapid antigen tests and 2229 from PCR lab tests, the health department said on Thursday. There are 41,257 active cases in the state. The number of people in hospital with the virus has risen by three from Wednesday, with some 319 infected people in hospital. Of these, 43 are in intensive care and five on ventilators. More than 57 per cent of Victorian adults have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The latest figures come one day before the state is due to ease indoor mask-wearing and working from home rules. Additionally, all remaining elective surgery restrictions will lift on Monday. Primary school students in year 3 or above will continue to wear masks, as will teachers, but secondary students will not. Masks will still be required on public transport, in taxis and rideshares, on planes, in airports and at hospitals and care facilities. Hospitality, retail, court and corrective services workers will still have to don a mask. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible.

