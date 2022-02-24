news, latest-news,

Open division one crews have had their lanes locked in ahead of Sunday's Head of the Lake. In the girls marquee race, reigning champions Ballarat Clarendon College will take lane five. READ MORE SPORT: Ballarat Grammar School, who finished second last year, has secured lane four. Loreto College, seeking its first win in the event since 2020, will take lane three. Damascus College rounds out the field in lane six. Reigning boys champions Ballarat Grammar will look to defend its title from lane five. St Patrick's will seek redemption from lane three. Title fancies Ballarat Clarendon are set for lane four. Ballarat High School round out the field in lane six. Crowds will return to the regatta after being unable to attend last year's event. School crows will be capped, however. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

