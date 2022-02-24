news, latest-news,

THREE more matches is all that is left to qualify for this season's Ballarat Cricket Association finals with five teams still left in the running for positions three and four on the First's ladder. While Wendouree and Darley are safe, it's a logjam from third to seventh with Napoleons-Sebastopol, East Ballarat, Golden Point, Ballarat-Redan and Buninyong separated by just nine points, or one-and-a-half games. And with three matches still to play, it's anyone's guess how the finals make-up will play out. The match of the round has second placed Darley at home to third-placed Naps-Sebas. Naps-Sebas has 57 points on the season and a loss here won't be terminal, but it would want to start returning to its best form having lost two of its past three matches. Last weekend, Nasp-Sebas would have been content with keeping fellow finals aspirant Buninyong to 178, but the batting let it down, losing 8-80 in the 18-run defeat. Darley itself hasn't been at its blistering best in recent weeks, losing two of the past five games, but would have been happy to walk away with a 78-run win over Mount Clear last weekend. But this game looms as a bigger contest for Naps-Sebas than the home side, if the visitors can put together a strong performances here, even if they don't get the win, it will do a lot for their confidence heading into the final two weeks of the home-and-away season. Should Naps-Sebas slip-up, both Golden Point and East Ballarat will be out to steal their spot. Golden Point has come with a huge rush in recent weeks, winning its past four matches. This week it once again starts as favourites at home to Brown Hill. If Golden Point is to be a realistic chance of making it to another grand final, this is a game it cannot afford to drop. East Ballarat is another team that has been thereabouts in the top four all season. Last week it went down to top side Wendouree, but just the previous week had knocked off Darley. With those two matches out of the way, it would fancy its chances against anyone it plays against from here on. This week's opponent is North Ballarat. It's fair to say North has been disappointing at times this season and won't feature in finals action this season. East needs this win to put itself in the best position of securing a finals berth. Of the teams still in the hunt, the draw is least kind to Ballarat-Redan who go up against the powerhouse Wendouree this week before finishing off with finals-bound East Ballarat and Darley. Three wins in a row has Ballarat-Redan firmly in contention, sitting in sixth position, just one win behind East Ballarat. Should Ballarat-Redan make it, they will go into the post-season as the form side of the competition, but a win is crucial here. The final match-up sees Buninyong, who itself finds itself still in the mix up against Mount Clear. Back-to-back wins against Ballarat-Redan and Naps-Sebas in the past two games have given the Bunnies a big chance of finals but they can't afford to slip up against the ninth-placed Mount Clear this week. Buninyong: David Ellis(c), Shean Vanderwert, Travis Parsons, Harrison Bond, Daniel Kitchen, Robert Hind, Liam Mason, Liam Brady, Liam Rigby, Rupinder Singh, Tyler Dittloff Mount Clear: Jacob Smith(c), Jarrod Burns, Thomas Le Lievre, Ashley George, Garry Cook, Matthew Ward, Lachlan Payne, David Carton, Jack Jeffrey, Isaac Hucker, Yo Mani Darley: Jake Oorloff, Rahmatullah Khwaja, Ben Longhurst, Bradley Barnes, Andrew Pickett, Drew Locke, Brodie Ward, Mitchell Ward, Dilan Chandima, Hasitha Wickramasinghe, Madushanka Ekanayaka Naps-Sebas: Daniel Scott(c), Stuart Calder, Nathan Doonan, Jacob Ramsey, Jacob Coxall, Lachlan Sheridan, Sajith Dissanayaka, Janath Tissera, Viraj Pushpakumara, Lachlan Storey, Luke Corden North Ballarat: Mick Nolan(c), Leigh Lorenzen, Curtly Wilson, Mitchell Nicholson, Sam Jackson, Aarron Sarra, Brody Price, Dylan Price, Ashley McCafferty, Vikrant Dabra, Jude McGuire East Ballarat: No team supplied Ballarat-Redan: Chris Egan(c), Max Riding, Jayden Hayes, Zac Jenkins, Riley Fisher, Matthew Aikman, Trent Moss, Nathan Patrikeos, Matthew Sandford, Billy Jones, Bailey Hosemans Wendouree: Ryan Simmonds(c), Mathew Begbie, Tom Batters, Lucas Argall, Jackson Sleep, Sam Miller, Tristan Maple, Cole Roscholler, Liam Wood, Jack Peeters, Heath Pyke Golden Point: Andrew Warrick(c), Joshua White, Daniel White, Andrew Falkner, Simon Ogilvie, Daniel McDonald, Alonzo Soloman, Jack Bambury, Joshua Pegg, Noah Maggi, Leo Turnbull-Gent Brown Hill: Tom Bourke-Finn(c), Ryan Knowles, Reece Wynd, Jason Knowles, Fraser Hunt, Prabath Priyankara, Lincoln Koliba, Nathan Porter, Kento Dobell, Tom Appleton, James Waller

